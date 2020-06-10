New Delhi: Markets ended in red on Tuesday led by losses in banking and financial stocks amid profit-booking.

The BSE Sensex reversed all early gains by falling 413.89 points or 1.20 percent to close at 33,956.69. On the other hand the NSE Nifty declined 120.80 points or 1.19 percent to finish at 10,046.65.

Here are the Stocks in focus on June 10, 2020

Hero MotoCorp

The two-wheeler major, Hero MotoCorp, on Tuesday posted 15% year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 620.7 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. It had reported a net profit of Rs 730.32 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Gujarat Pipavav Port

Gujarat Pipavav Port (APM Terminals Pipavav) on Tuesday reported a 6.7 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 47.2 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

The port had clocked a net profit of Rs 50.6 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018-19, it said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

Operating income declined by 10 per cent during the quarter under review to Rs 161.9 crore as against Rs 180.1 crore in the year-ago period.

MRPL

The company on Tuesday reported the financial report of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019-20 (FY20) and posted a consolidated loss of Rs 225 crore.