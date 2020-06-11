Markets ended in green on Wednesday with the NSE Nifty closing above 10,100 level.

The BSE Sensex rose 290.36 points or 0.86 percent to 34,247.05 while the NSE Nifty rose 69.50 points or 0.69 percent to finish at 10,116.15.

Here are Stocks in focus on June 11, 2020

Pharma companies

A group of attorneys general from U.S. states and territories sued 26 manufacturers of dermatology drugs on Wednesday, accusing them of price fixing and other violations of antitrust law, the third such lawsuit since 2016.

Mahanagar Gas (MGL)

MGL reported a 10.5% quarter-on-quarter decline in profit to Rs 166.6 crore in the March quarter ending March 31, 2020.

Shriram Transport

The company on Wednesday announced Q4 results reporting a 70% year-on-year decline in standalone profit to Rs 223.4 crore.

Indian Hotels Company

Tata group hospitality arm Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Wednesday reported a 37.75 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 76.29 crore for the March quarter, hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 122.56 crore for the corresponding period?of the previous fiscal, IHCL said in a filing to the BSE.