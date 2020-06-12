Markets ended in red on Thursday with the Nifty slipping below 10,000 level dragged by heavyweights amidst selloff in global equities.

The BSE Sensex ended 708.68 points or 2.07 percent lower at 33,538.37 while the NSE Nifty tanked 214.15 points or 2.12 percent to close at 9,902.

Here are the Stocks in focus on June 12, 2020

Pharma companies

Sun Pharma, Lupin and Aurobindo Pharma are among the pharmaceutical companies named in a fresh suit filed in the US for price fixing. The law suit mentions 26 drug makers for alleged "conspiracy to artificially inflate and manipulate prices, reduce competition, and unreasonably restrain trade for generic drugs sold across the US".

SBI Life

State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, will divest over 2 per cent stake for at least Rs 1,522.50 crore in its subsidiary SBI Life to comply with the minimum public shareholding (MPS) norms, and will also decide on raising long-term fund up to USD 1.5 billion through bonds.

Sundram Fasteners

Auto-component maker Sundram Fasteners Ltd on Thursday registered standalone net profits at Rs 46.80 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2020, the company said on Thursday.

HDFC

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Thursday said it will raise up to Rs 4,000 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis. The issue size of the secured redeemable non-convertible debentures, to open on June 15, 2020, is of Rs 2,100 crore with option to retain over-subscription up to Rs 1,900 crore, HDFC said in a regulatory filing.

NMDC Ltd

In a massive jolt to public sector mining giant, Chhattisgarh government on Thursday disallowed NMDC Ltd to carry out iron ore storage, loading and shipment.