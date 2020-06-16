New Delhi: Markets ended in the red on Monday amidst negative global cues.

The BSE Sensex fell 552.09 points or 1.63 percent to end at 33,228.80. The NSE Nifty on the other hand finished 159.20 points or 1.60 percent to 9,813.70.

Here are the Stocks in focus on June 16, 2020

Tata Motors

The Auto major on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 9,864 crore in the January to March quarter (Q4 FY20) as compared to a net profit of Rs 1,109 crore in Q4 FY19.Total revenue from operations declined to Rs 62,493 crore in Q4 FY20 from 86,422 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal. Total income dropped to Rs 63,057 crore from Rs 87,286 crore in the same period.

Pfizer

Drug firm Pfizer Ltd on Monday reported a 5.90 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 103.01 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 109.47 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Pfizer said in a filing to the BSE.

Aarti Industries Ltd

Chemicals maker Aarti Industries Ltd (AIL) on Monday said its long-term contract with a global firm to supply agrochemicals worth Rs 4,000 crore has been cancelled.

In a regulatory filing, AIL informed that the company in June 2017 had entered a 10-year contract with a global agrochemical major to supply a high-value agrochemical intermediary with application in herbicides.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank

The board of the bank on Monday considered a proposal for capital infusion by Clix Capital. The bank routinely evaluates capital raising options and proposals which are in its best interest, it said in a regulatory filing.