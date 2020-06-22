New Delhi: Markets ended in the green on Friday with both equity indices soaring over 1.5 percent led by gains in index-heavyweights amid positive sentiment in global markets and fresh foreign fund inflows.

The BSE Sensex rose 523.68 points or 1.53 percent to close at 34,731.73. Similarly, the NSE Nifty jumped 152.75 points or 1.51 percent to finish at 10,244.40.

Here are Stocks in focus on June 22, 2020

Cipla

The Homegrown pharma major on Sunday announced the launch of its generic version of remdesivir, which has been authorised for emergency use in treatment of COVID-19 patients by the USFDA, under its brand name Cipremi.

Punjab National Bank

PNB narrows on Friday said its standalone net loss narrowed to Rs 697.20 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, due to lower provisioning against bad loans. During the fourth quarter, the bank earned an operating profit of Rs 3,932.28 crore as against Rs 2,861.18 crore in the same period preceding fiscal.

Glenmark

Glenmark said that it has launched COVID-19 drug after DCGI nod; MRP at Rs 103 per tablet New Delhi: Drug firm Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Saturday said it has launched antiviral drug Favipiravir, under the brand name FabiFlu, for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 at a price of about Rs 103 per tablet.

Adani Power

The company's board is scheduled to meet today to consider and approve the proposal for voluntary delisting of the equity shares of the company.

PTC India

The company on Friday announced its fourth quarter results endeding on March 31, 2020, stating that it reported a 35% year-on-year decline in profit to Rs 48 crore.