New Delhi: Markets ended in green for the third day on Wednesday led by rally in banking and financial stocks positive domestic and global cues.

The BSE Sensex rose 284.01 points or 0.84 percent to close at 34,109.54 while the NSE jumped 86.90 points or 0.87 to finish at 10,066.00.

Here are the Stocks in focus on June 4, 2020

HDFC

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), promoter of HDFC Life, on Wednesday sold 2.6 crore shares of the insurance company worth a little over Rs 1,274 crore through an open market transaction.

Aurobindo Pharma

The company's consolidated net profit after JV share and minority interest was up by 45.2 per cent to Rs 849.8 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 against Rs 585.4 crore during the same quarter in FY '19.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co Ltd (CIFCL)

The company on Wednesday reported a 85 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 43 crore in the fourth quarter ended March, due to higher provision of Rs 504 crore related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the possible macroeconomic threats.