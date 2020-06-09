हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Stocks in focus on June 9, 2020

Here are the Stocks in focus on June 9, 2020

Stocks in focus on June 9, 2020

New Delhi: Markets pared gains but ended in green on Monday led by the banking and finance stocks.

Investor sentiment was also uplifted as the first phase of lifting of the lockdown restrictions come into effect from Monday.

The BSE Sensex rose 83.34 points or 0.24 percent to close at 34,370.58. Sensex zoomed over 500 points in the day, touching a high of 34,927.80 and a low of 34,211.83. On the other hand the NSE Nifty jumped 25.30 points or 0.25 percent to finish at 10,167.45.

Here are the Stocks in focus on June 9, 2020

State Bank of India

The country's largest lender announced it will reduce marginal cost of fund based lending rate (MCLR) by 25 basis points across all tenors from Wednesday. The one year MCLR has been revised to 7 per cent from 7.25 per cent, the bank said in a release.

Hero MotoCorp

The company is slated to report its Q4 earnings on Tuesday.

PVR

The Multiplex chain operator reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 74.61 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020, as the film exhibition business was impacted because of COVID-19 pandemic.

Tags:
BSENSENiftySensex today
Next
Story

Sebi relaxes compliance norms for cos planning to list debt securities
  • 2,58,090Confirmed
  • 7,210Deaths

Full coverage

  • 70,49,649Confirmed
  • 4,09,821Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M1S

Video: Delhi LG Anil Baijal overrules CM Arvind Kejriwal's order to reserve state-run hospitals for residents