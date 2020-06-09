New Delhi: Markets pared gains but ended in green on Monday led by the banking and finance stocks.

Investor sentiment was also uplifted as the first phase of lifting of the lockdown restrictions come into effect from Monday.

The BSE Sensex rose 83.34 points or 0.24 percent to close at 34,370.58. Sensex zoomed over 500 points in the day, touching a high of 34,927.80 and a low of 34,211.83. On the other hand the NSE Nifty jumped 25.30 points or 0.25 percent to finish at 10,167.45.

Here are the Stocks in focus on June 9, 2020

State Bank of India

The country's largest lender announced it will reduce marginal cost of fund based lending rate (MCLR) by 25 basis points across all tenors from Wednesday. The one year MCLR has been revised to 7 per cent from 7.25 per cent, the bank said in a release.

Hero MotoCorp

The company is slated to report its Q4 earnings on Tuesday.

PVR

The Multiplex chain operator reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 74.61 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020, as the film exhibition business was impacted because of COVID-19 pandemic.