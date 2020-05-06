Stocks in focus on May 06, 2020

New Delhi: Markets failed to hold onto early gains on Tuesday and closed lower.

The barometer S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 261.84 points or 0.83% at 31,453.51 on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. The Nifty 50 index lost 87.90 points or 0.95% at 9,205.60.

Sectorally, BSE realty, bankex, finance, healthcare, capital goods, FMCG and industrials indices fell up to 2.97 per cent.

The following stocks will remain in focus on May 06, 2020.

Rallis India



Agriculture solutions firm Rallis India on Tuesday reported a decline of 49.62 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 0.68 crore for the quarter ended March of 2019-20.

SBI Life

SBI Life Insurance on Tuesday posted 16 per cent increase in its net profit for the fourth quarter (January to March) of fiscal 2019-20 at Rs 531 crore as against Rs 458 crore in the year-ago period.The net premium income grew by 4.6 per cent to Rs 11,863 crore from Rs 11,333 crore in the same period.In the entire fiscal 2019-20, the life insurer registered a net profit of Rs 1,422 crore which was 7.2 per cent higher than the net profit of Rs 1,327 crore in 2018-19.

Adani Ports

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) on Tuesday reported 74 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 340.21 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

NIIT Technologies

IT company NIIT Technologies on Tuesday reported a 11.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 113.6 crore for the March 2020 quarter, and said strong tech capabilities and sharp execution helped the company in winning large deals.