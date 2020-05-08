New Delhi: Markets ended lower on Thursday with the BSE Sensex falling 242.37 points or 0.76 per cent to close at 31,443.38. The broader NSE Nifty slipped 71.85 points, or 0.78 per cent, to 9,199.05.

Only five Sensex constituents finished in the green -- IndusInd Bank, M&M, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank and Tech Mahindra, spurting up to 6.58 per cent.

Here are the major stocks in focus on May 08, 2020

Cyient

IT firm Cyient on Thursday reported a 74.4 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 45.2 crore for March 2020 quarter.

Gillette India

Shaving products maker Gillette India Ltd on Thursday reported a 40.31 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 52.38 crore for the January-March quarter 2020.

RBL Bank

RBL Bank on Thursday reported a 54 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs?114 crore for the March 2020 quarter, as the provisioning for bad loans spiked manyfold.

ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities on Thursday reported a 28 per cent jump in profit after tax at Rs 156 crore for the March quarter on account of growth in revenue and changes in statutory tax rates.