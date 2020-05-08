हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Stocks in focus on May 08, 2020

Here are the major stocks in focus on May 08, 2020

Stocks in focus on May 08, 2020

New Delhi: Markets ended lower on Thursday with the BSE Sensex falling 242.37 points or 0.76 per cent to close at 31,443.38. The broader NSE Nifty slipped 71.85 points, or 0.78 per cent, to 9,199.05.

Only five Sensex constituents finished in the green -- IndusInd Bank, M&M, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank and Tech Mahindra, spurting up to 6.58 per cent.

Here are the major stocks in focus on May 08, 2020

Cyient

IT firm Cyient on Thursday reported a 74.4 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 45.2 crore for March 2020 quarter.

Gillette India

Shaving products maker Gillette India Ltd on Thursday reported a 40.31 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 52.38 crore for the January-March quarter 2020.

RBL Bank

RBL Bank on Thursday reported a 54 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs?114 crore for the March 2020 quarter, as the provisioning for bad loans spiked manyfold.

ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities on Thursday reported a 28 per cent jump in profit after tax at Rs 156 crore for the March quarter on account of growth in revenue and changes in statutory tax rates.

Tags:
BSENSENiftySensex today
Next
Story

Inflow in equity MF plunges 27% to Rs 81,600 cr in FY20
  • 56,342Confirmed
  • 1,886Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,864,230Confirmed
  • 267,509Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M7S

Corona infection being out-of-control in Maharashtra?