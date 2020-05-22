New Delhi: Markets ended in green on Thursday led by gains in Heavyweight indexes.

The BSE Sensex rose 114.29 points or 0.37 percent to 30,932.90. On the other hand, the NSE Nifty jumped 39.70 points or 0.44 percent to close at 9,106.25.

Here are the stocks in focus on May 22, 2020

Hero MotoCorp

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Thursday said state-owned LIC has increased its stake in the company to 7.146 per cent through acquisition of shares from the open market over a period of time.

Aditya Birla Sun Life

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund has decided to suspend fresh subscription in two mutual fund schemes in order to protect the interests of the investors. The move is applicable from Friday.

In order to protect the interests of the investors, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund has decided to temporarily suspend acceptance of fresh subscription or switch in applications in the funds` Medium Term Plan and Credit Risk Fund.

Bandhan Bank

Kolkata-headquartered Bandhan Bank on Thursday said its services have been impacted in some areas of West Bengal and Odisha due to Amphan and the cyclone is likely to impact business worth Rs 260 crore. The lender expects to resume banking services in these areas shortly.