New Delhi: Markets fell for the second day on Tuesday led by losses in auto and banking stocks amidst poor global cues.

The BSE Sensex tanked 300.06 points or 0.79 percent to end at 37,734.08 while the NSE Nifty declined 96.90 points to settle at 11,153.65.

Here are Stocks in focus on September 23, 2020.

Tata Group

Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group, the largest minority shareholder with 18.37 per cent stake in Tata Sons, on Tuesday said it is "time to separate from Tata" to end a relationship that has spanned over 70 years. Tata Sons is the holding company of Tata Group. The SP Group and Tatas have been engaged in a bitter legal battle ever since Cyrus Mistry was sacked as Chairman of Tata Sons in October 2016.

Strides Pharma

Drug firm Strides Pharma Science on Tuesday said its subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Pte Ltd, has received approval from the US health regulator for Butalbital, Acetaminophen, and Caffeine tablets, used to treat tension headache. The approved product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the Reference Listed Drug (RLD), Butalbital, Acetaminophen, and Caffeine tablets of Actavis Laboratories FL Inc. Strides Pharma Global Pte Ltd, Singapore, has received approval for Butalbital, Acetaminophen, and Caffeine tablets USP in the strengths of 50 mg/325 mg/40 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Strides Pharma Science said in a regulatory filing.

Max Healthcare

Max Ventures Investment Holdings Private Limited intends to undertake an open market sale of Equity Shares of the Company as a step towards compliance with the requirement of minimum public shareholding.

HDFC Life

HDFC Life on Tuesday said it has entered into a bancassurance partnership with Yes Bank to sell policies to the bank''s customers. HDFC Life and Yes Bank Limited entered into a corporate agency (CA) arrangement, it said in a release. This CA arrangement will enable customers of Yes Bank to avail HDFC Life''s wide range of life insurance products, which include solutions for protection, savings and investment, retirement and critical illness, it added.