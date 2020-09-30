New Delhi: Markets ended marginally lower on Tuesday amid lack of directional cues from domestic as well as global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 8.41 points or 0.02 percent lower at 37,973.22. Similarly, the NSE Nifty slipped 5.15 points or 0.05 percent to 11,222.40.

Here are Stocks in focus on September 30, 2020

Indiabulls Housing

Indiabulls Housing Finance on Tuesday said it has further sold part of its stake in the UK-based OakNorth Holding Ltd, the parent company of OakNorth Bank Ltd, to Toscafund Asset Management for Rs 630 crore. Toscafund Asset Management LLP is a multi-asset management fund with about USD 4 billion of assets under management, Indiabulls Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing. This is the second such transaction in less than a month. Earlier this month, the housing finance firm offloaded its part stake in OakNorth Holding for Rs 440 crore earlier this month.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank

After shareholders ousted seven directors of the board, the Reserve Bank of India has approved appointment of three-member Committee of Directors (CoD) to run the daily affairs of debt-ridden Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB).

Sumitomo Chemical

The promoters of Sumitomo Chemical on Tuesday announced its plan to offload 3.3 per cent stakes (1.64 crore shares) of the company through the offer for sale (OFS) route.

GMM Pfaudler

Plutus Wealth Management LLP buys 1.65 lakh shares at Rs 3528.75 per share.