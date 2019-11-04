close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sensex

Stocks open in green, BSE gains 145 points, Nifty 52.40

Tata Steel, Vedanta and IndusInd Bank are the biggest gainers while YES Bank, Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra are the worst losers.

Stocks open in green, BSE gains 145 points, Nifty 52.40

Stocks market opened in green on Monday with the BSE Sensex adding 144.26 points or 0.36 percent in the opening trade while the Nifty advanced 52.40 points or 0.44 percent at 11943.00. Tata Steel, Vedanta and IndusInd Bank are the biggest gainers while YES Bank, Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra are the worst losers.

Tata Motors shares went down 2 percent in the early trade due to weak sales numbers for October 2019. On November 1, the company reported a 34 percent fall in its October 2019 sales, including domestic and international market, at 41,354 vehicles.

In the broader market, small-caps surged ahead as the S&P BSE small-cap index traded 0.6 per cent higher, while the S&P BSE mid-cap advanced 0.37 per cent.

Notably, around  61 companies, including HDFC, Bharat Electronics, and Indian Overseas Bank are scheduled to report their September quarter results today. 

Tags:
SensexBSE SensexNiftysensex opening
Next
Story

Sensex opens 62.59 points up, Nifty at 11,888; Bharti Infratel, ITC, ICICI Bank top gainers

Must Watch

PT2M1S

Shiv Sena-BJP tussle: Shiv Sena to meet Maharashtra Governor