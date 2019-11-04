Stocks open in green, BSE gains 145 points, Nifty 52.40

Stocks market opened in green on Monday with the BSE Sensex adding 144.26 points or 0.36 percent in the opening trade while the Nifty advanced 52.40 points or 0.44 percent at 11943.00. Tata Steel, Vedanta and IndusInd Bank are the biggest gainers while YES Bank, Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra are the worst losers.

Tata Motors shares went down 2 percent in the early trade due to weak sales numbers for October 2019. On November 1, the company reported a 34 percent fall in its October 2019 sales, including domestic and international market, at 41,354 vehicles.

In the broader market, small-caps surged ahead as the S&P BSE small-cap index traded 0.6 per cent higher, while the S&P BSE mid-cap advanced 0.37 per cent.

Notably, around 61 companies, including HDFC, Bharat Electronics, and Indian Overseas Bank are scheduled to report their September quarter results today.