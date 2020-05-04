Stocks to remain in Focus on May 04 2020

New Delhi: The Sensex surged 997 points while the Nifty reclaimed the 9,850-level on Thursday as short-covering on expiry of F&O contracts. Markets were closed on account of Labour Day on Friday.

The following stocks are expected to remain in focus on Monday.

Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it did not sell a single unit in the domestic market last month due to coronavirus-led nationwide lockdown.

Glenmark

Glenmark Pharma gets DCGI nod for clinical trials of Favipiravir tablets on COVID-19 patients New Delhi:Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said it has become the first company in India to receive approval from Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to conduct clinical trials of Favipiravir antiviral tablets for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

HUL

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever on Thursday reported a decline of 3.93 per cent in consolidated profit to Rs 1,512 crore for the fourth quarter, impacted by the coronavirus crisis from mid-March.

Tech Mahindra

IT services firm Tech Mahindra on Thursday reported 29 per cent dip in March quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 803.9 crore owing to narrowing of margins due to factors including a surge in COVID-19 related costs.

SBI, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank

Fitch Ratings on Thursday downgraded the viability ratings (VR) of State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank and Axis Bank to 'bb' from 'bb+' on account of deteriorating operating environment for banks amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The global rating agency also downgraded Bank of Baroda's (BOB) VR by one notch to 'bb-', from 'bb'. The agency affirmed the long-term issuer default ratings (IDR) of SBI and BOB at 'BBB-' and those of ICICI Bank and Axis Bank at 'BB+'.

With PTI Inputs