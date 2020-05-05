Stocks to remain in focus on May 05, 2020

The BSE Sensex tanked 2002.27 points or 5.94 percent to 31,715.35 while the NSE Nifty crashed 566.40 points or 5.74 percent to 9,293.50.

The bloodbath in the market were impacted by the round three of the nation-wide lockdown to contain the COVID-19 Pandemic. India has been on lockdown since May 24 to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The government last week extended the nationwide lockdown till May 17.

Auto and financial stocks have been the worst hit in today’s market crash. Several automobile major reported zero sales for the month of April owing to lockdown.

Here are the stocks that will remain in focus on May 05, 2020

Marico

FMCG firm Marico Ltd on Monday reported a 50.62 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 199 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020 due to COVID-19 related disruptions.

Hero MotoCorp

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Monday said it has resumed operations across three of its manufacturing plants with actual product roll-out expected to begin from Wednesday.

The company is commencing operations in a graded manner at three of its manufacturing plants ? Gurugram, Dharuhera (both in Haryana) and Haridwar (Uttarakhand), Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

NBFC Stocks

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday reviewed liquidity position and ways to promote lending to the MSME sector during a meeting with representatives of non-banking financial companies and mutual funds amid the lockdown induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.