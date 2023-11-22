Tata Technologies IPO Opens Today: Should You Subscribe? Check Price Band, Lot Size And Other Details
Amidst several IPOs opening this month, Tata Technologies' IPO is expected to draw attention from investors, for it marks a departure from their 20-year streak without any initial public offerings (IPO).
Trending Photos
New Delhi: The much-awaited Tata Technologies Initial Public Offering (IPO) will open for subscription today (November 22).
Amidst several IPOs opening this month, Tata Technologies' IPO is expected to draw attention from investors, for it marks a departure from their 20-year streak without any initial public offerings (IPO).
Tata Technologies IPO Bidding Period
Tata Technologies IPO will be open for bidding from Wednesday, November 22, and will conclude on Friday, November 24. The bidding is likely to take place between 10 am to 5 pm on these days.
Tata Technologies IPO: Price Band
The price band for the Tata Technologies issue is set at Rs 475 to Rs 500 per share. This valuation places the Tata Group company at over Rs 20,283 crore, calculated based on the upper price band of the IPO.
|Issue Opens
|Nov 22, 2023
|Issue Closes
|Nov 24, 2023
|Issue Size (Rs. Crore)
|3042.51
|Price Band (Rs.)
|475-500
|No. of share (Cr)
|60.85
|Face Value (Rs.)
|2
|Lot size (No. of units)
|30
|Listing at
|BSE, NSE
|Issue Type
|Book Building
JM Financial Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, Bofa Securities India Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers.
Live Tv