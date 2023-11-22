Tata Technologies IPO Opens Today: Should You Subscribe? Check Price Band, Lot Size And Other Details

New Delhi: The much-awaited Tata Technologies Initial Public Offering (IPO) will open for subscription today (November 22).

Amidst several IPOs opening this month, Tata Technologies' IPO is expected to draw attention from investors, for it marks a departure from their 20-year streak without any initial public offerings (IPO).

Tata Technologies IPO Bidding Period

Tata Technologies IPO will be open for bidding from Wednesday, November 22, and will conclude on Friday, November 24. The bidding is likely to take place between 10 am to 5 pm on these days.

Tata Technologies IPO: Price Band

The price band for the Tata Technologies issue is set at Rs 475 to Rs 500 per share. This valuation places the Tata Group company at over Rs 20,283 crore, calculated based on the upper price band of the IPO.

Issue Opens Nov 22, 2023 Issue Closes Nov 24, 2023 Issue Size (Rs. Crore) 3042.51 Price Band (Rs.) 475-500 No. of share (Cr) 60.85 Face Value (Rs.) 2 Lot size (No. of units) 30 Listing at BSE, NSE Issue Type Book Building

JM Financial Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, Bofa Securities India Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers.