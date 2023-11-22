trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2690895
Tata Technologies IPO Opens Today: Should You Subscribe? Check Price Band, Lot Size And Other Details

Amidst several IPOs opening this month, Tata Technologies' IPO is expected to draw attention from investors, for it marks a departure from their 20-year streak without any initial public offerings (IPO).

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 09:05 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The much-awaited Tata Technologies Initial Public Offering (IPO) will open for subscription today (November 22).

Tata Technologies IPO Bidding Period

Tata Technologies IPO will be open for bidding from Wednesday, November 22, and will conclude on Friday, November 24. The bidding is likely to take place between 10 am to 5 pm on these days.

Tata Technologies IPO: Price Band

The price band for the Tata Technologies issue is set at Rs 475 to Rs 500 per share. This valuation places the Tata Group company at over Rs 20,283 crore, calculated based on the upper price band of the IPO.

Issue Opens Nov 22, 2023
Issue Closes Nov 24, 2023
Issue Size (Rs. Crore) 3042.51
Price Band (Rs.) 475-500
No. of share (Cr) 60.85
Face Value (Rs.) 2
Lot size (No. of units) 30
Listing at BSE, NSE
Issue Type Book Building
   

JM Financial Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, Bofa Securities India Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers.

