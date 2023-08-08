TVS Supply Chain Solution Limited IPO To Open For Subscription On August 10, Should You Invest? Check Price Band, Listing Date, More

New Delhi: TVS Supply Chain Solution Limited Initial Public Offering (IPO) will open for subscription on August 10, 2023. The company is aiming fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 6,000 and an offer for sale up to 14, 213, 198 equity shares. The IPO is a good chance for investors to invest in an Indian multinational transportation, logistics and warehousing company.

TVS Supply Chain Solution Limited IPO Price Band

The company is expected to keep the price band of the IPO between Rs 187 to Rs 197 per equity share.



TVS Supply Chain Solution Limited IPO Issue Date

The IPO will open between 10 August, 2023 to 14 August 2023.

TVS Supply Chain Solution Limited IPO Bid Lot & Minimum Order Quantity

A bid lot has been kept of 76 equity shares and in multiples thereof. The minimum invest limit is 76 equity shares, meaning you can’t purchase less than that. A retail investor can purchase up to Rs 2,00,000 worth equity shares at maximum.

TVS Supply Chain Solution Limited IPO Sponsor Bank

The IPO has been sponsored by Axis Bank limited and Kotak Mahindra Bank limited.

TVS Supply Chain Solution Limited IPO Registrar

The IPO registrar is Link Intime India Private Limited.

TVS Supply Chain Solution Limited IPO Allotment Date

The allotment is expected to happen on August 18 and the initiation of refunds will take place on August 21.

TVS Supply Chain Solution Limited IPO Listing Date

TVS Supply Chain Solutions shares are estimated to be listed on August 23, Wednesday, on BSE and NSE.