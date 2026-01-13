Union Budget 2026 On Sunday: Will NSE & BSE Break Weekend Rules Again?

New Delhi: With the Union Budget 2026 scheduled to be presented on Sunday, 1 February 2026, investors are keen to know whether Indian stock markets will open for trading on that day. Typically, equity markets remain shut on weekends, but there have been notable exceptions when the Budget was presented on a non-working day.

As of now, there is no official confirmation on whether the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will operate on Sunday. However, market participants expect regulators to consider a special trading session, given past precedents.

When Have Markets Opened on Weekends for the Budget?

Indian stock exchanges have opened on weekends on several occasions to allow real-time reaction to Budget announcements:

28 February 2015 (Saturday): Markets remained open when the Union Budget was presented on a Saturday.

1 February 2020 (Saturday): NSE and BSE conducted a full trading session as the Budget was tabled that day.

1 February 2025 (Saturday): A special trading session was held to coincide with the Union Budget 2025–26 presentation.

These instances show that when the Union Budget falls on a weekend, authorities have allowed trading during normal market hours, including pre-open sessions.

What About Budget 2026?

With 1 February 2026 falling on a Sunday, exchanges may again opt for a special trading session, though the final call will depend on official notifications from market regulators and the government. Until then, investors are advised to watch for formal announcements from the exchanges.

Bottom Line

While Indian stock markets are usually closed on Sundays, past Budget-day precedents suggest a strong possibility of weekend trading if the Union Budget is presented on a non-working day. A clear decision on Sunday trading for Budget 2026 is expected closer to the event.