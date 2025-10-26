US Fed Meet, Q2 Earnings, Trade Deals And Gold: 5 Key Triggers For Indian Stock Market This Week

New Delhi: The Indian stock market is likely to witness significant movements in the coming week, driven by a mix of domestic and global factors. Investors are keeping a close watch on five major triggers that could influence market sentiment.

1. US Federal Reserve Meeting

The US Federal Reserve is scheduled to hold its policy meeting next week. Any announcements regarding interest rates or monetary policy will have a global impact, affecting liquidity and investor confidence. Indian markets are particularly sensitive to changes in US rates, which can influence foreign fund flows.

2. Q2 Earnings Season

Second-quarter earnings reports for FY26 are rolling out, with major companies like Larsen & Toubro (L&T), ITC, and Indian Oil expected to declare their results. Investors will be analyzing these numbers for insights into corporate performance, sectoral growth, and the overall economic health of the country. Strong earnings can boost market confidence, while disappointing results may create volatility.

3. US-China Trade Developments

Ongoing trade negotiations between the United States and China remain a critical global factor. Any positive developments can ease global trade tensions, potentially supporting riskier assets like Indian equities. Conversely, setbacks in talks could trigger caution among investors.

4. US-India Trade Agreement

India is reportedly close to finalizing a trade deal with the United States. Clarity on this agreement could enhance bilateral trade prospects and improve sentiment in sectors that benefit from export growth, providing a potential boost to markets.

5. Gold Price Movements

Gold prices continue to act as a barometer for investor risk appetite. Rising gold prices may indicate a shift toward safe-haven assets, whereas a decline could signal increased confidence in equities. Movements in gold prices are closely watched as they often influence portfolio allocations.

With these factors in play, investors are advised to monitor both global and domestic developments closely. Strategic allocation, careful stock selection, and staying updated on macroeconomic triggers will be key in navigating market volatility this week.