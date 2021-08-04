Windlas, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Devyani, Exxaro IPO opens today: Check price band, GMP and other details

New Delhi: Four major IPOs –Krsnaa Diagnostics, Devyani International, Exxaro Tiles Limited and Windlas Biotech Limited – opened for subscription on Wednesday while all the issues are closing on August 6, Friday.

Here is all you want to know about the IPOs of these 4 companies

Windlas Biotech IPO

Windlas Biotech, a manufacturer of pharmaceutical formulations, raised over Rs 120 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO. The company has decided to allocate 26,18,706 equity shares at Rs 460 apiece to 22 funds aggregating to Rs 120.46 crore, according to a circular uploaded on BSE website.

Among the anchor investors who participated in the bidding are ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF), UTI MF, Sundaram MF, Kuber India Fund, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Elara India Opportunities Fund and Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance Company.

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 165 crore and an offer for sale of up to 5,142,067 equity shares. As a part of the OFS, Vimla Windlass will offload 11.36 lakh equity shares and Tano India Private Equity Fund II will sell 40,06,067 equity shares.

The public issue, with a price band of Rs 448-460 a share, will be open from August 4-6. At the upper end of the price band, the initial share sale will fetch Rs 401.53 crore.

The proceeds from the IPO will be utilised for purchasing of equipment required for capacity expansion of the facility at Dehradun Plant-IV and addition of injectables dosage capability at the facility at Dehradun Plant-II.

Devyani International IPO

The largest franchisee of Pizza Hut, KFC and Costa Coffee in India mobilized Rs 825 crore from anchor investors. The company has decided to allocate 9.16 crore equity shares to 41 anchor investors at Rs 90 apiece, aggregating to Rs 825 crore.

The initial public offering (IPO) consists of fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 440 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 155,333,330 equity shares by promoter and existing shareholder.

Under the offer-for-sale, Dunearn Investments (Mauritius) Pte Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek Holdings, will offload 6,53,33,330 shares and promoter RJ Corp will sell 9 crore shares.

The company has fixed a price band of Rs 86-90 a share for its IPO and at the upper end of the price band, the public issue is expected to fetch Rs 1,838 crore.

The offer includes a reservation of up to 5.50 lakh equity shares for the company's employees. Also, 75 per cent of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent for non-institutional buyers and the remaining 10 per cent for retail investors.

Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO

Krsnaa Diagnostics has collected Rs 537 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale.

The company has decided to allocate 56,28,937 equity shares to 44 anchor investors at Rs 954 apiece, aggregating to Rs 537 crore. Avendus, HSBC Global, Nomura, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Max Life Insurance Company, Reliance General Insurance Company, Elara India Opportunities Fund, Tata Mutual Fund (MF), ICICI Prudential MF, SBI MF and Kotak MF are among the anchor investors.

The IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 8,525,520 equity stocks by its existing shareholders. As part of the OFS, Phi Capital will sell 16 lakh equity shares, Kitara will offload 33,40,713 equity shares, Somerset Indus Healthcare Fund I Ltd will offer 35,63,427 equity shares and Lotus Management Solutions will sell 21,380 equity shares.

The issue, with a price band of Rs 933-954 a share, will open for public subscription on August 4 and conclude on August 6.Â At the upper end of the price band, the IPO is expected to mobilise Rs 1,213.3 crore.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for financing the cost of establishing diagnostics centres in Punjab, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Maharashtra; repayment of loans availed by the company and general corporate purposes.

Exxaro Tiles IPO

Exxaro Tiles, a leading manufacturer of vitrified tiles, on Friday said it has fixed a price band of Rs 118-120 a share for its initial share-sale.

The initial public offering of up to 1,342,4000 equity shares comprises a fresh issue of up to 1,11,86,000 equity shares and an offer-for-sale of up to 22,38,000 equity shares by Dixitkumar Patel. At the upper end of the price band, the IPO will fetch Rs 161.08 crore.

Proceeds from the fresh issue would be utilised towards repaying/prepaying of borrowings, fund its working capital requirements besides utilising it for general corporate purposes.

With PTI Inputs