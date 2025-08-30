Advertisement
Meet Sairaj Pardeshi, A Maharashtra Teenager Who Creates History At The Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2025

Indian weightlifter Sairaj Pardeshi has etched his name in the record books after winning gold in the men’s 88kg junior category at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2025 in Ahmedabad.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Aug 30, 2025, 05:43 PM IST
Meet Sairaj Pardeshi, A Maharashtra Teenager Who Creates History At The Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2025

Indian weightlifter Sairaj Pardeshi has etched his name in the record books after winning gold in the men’s 88kg junior category at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2025 in Ahmedabad. The 18-year-old sensation lifted an impressive 348 kg in total, with 157 kg in snatch and 191 kg in clean & jerk, breaking multiple junior Commonwealth records.

Who is Sairaj Pardeshi?

Sairaj Pardeshi, an 18-year-old weightlifter from Manmad, Maharashtra, has quickly risen as one of India’s brightest young sporting stars. Coming from a modest background as the son of a scrap dealer, Pardeshi began training with makeshift equipment under coach Pravin Vyavahare before joining the Sports Authority of India’s National Centre of Excellence in Aurangabad. His hard work paid off in 2024 when he won gold at the Asian Youth & Junior Championships in Doha with a record-breaking 310 kg lift.

A Performance To Remember

Pardeshi’s effort was nothing short of extraordinary, as he surpassed the existing snatch record of 155 kg and improved the clean & jerk record, setting new benchmarks in all three: snatch, clean & jerk, and total weight. What made his achievement even more remarkable was the fact that his total lift would have been enough to secure gold in the senior category as well, placing him ahead of Canada’s Braydon Kennedy, who finished with 347 kg.

India’s Rising Weightlifting Star

This gold medal not only added to India’s medal tally but also reinforced the growing dominance of young Indian lifters on the international stage. Pardeshi’s determination, composure, and sheer power at such a young age reflect his potential to become one of the leading names in global weightlifting. His journey from a promising youngster to a record-breaking champion is now inspiring many aspiring athletes across the country.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

