Meet Youtuber Adi Reddy The most popular Bigg Boss Telugu Critic

Boddu Venkata Audi Narayana Reddy aka Adi Reddy is a popular YouTuber and Telugu Big Boss critic who has captivated the hearts of many fans with his engaging content and motivational posts. He faced surmounting hurdles in life and has persevered through these challenges to build a career and reputation in the digital space.

Life wasn't all sunshine and rainbows for Mr. Boddu Venkata Audi Narayana Reddy who hails from a humble farmer family. He pursued B. Tech and even landed a high-paying job but could not join due to the untimely demise of his mother. Life brought him to his knees with incessant tests but he never lost hope and braved through the struggles. He joined YouTube in the hopes of raising awareness about farming but those videos did not work in his favor. He launched another channel and made a review about Telugu Big Boss that made him an overnight star. His one video created a spark about the TV show and drew a lot of fans who wanted an unbiased opinion of the show and its contestants. He is now a verified creator on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Telegram, YouTube, and has a gigantic subscriber base of more than three lakh on YouTube alone.

Adi Reddy has made a huge impact on the Big Boss Telugu TV show as more viewers have become loyal followers of both his YouTube channel and the reality show. He conducted a massive poll that registered more than 15 lakh votes on social media and remains one of the biggest live polls on a TV show to date. He prepares reviews in one take and is loved by his audience for his down-to-earth nature and his efforts towards societal upliftment. He promotes and conducts and fundraisers to help the needy and downtrodden and has done quite a bit for the people during the pandemic.

Adi Reddy maintains a positive outlook and never cares for trolls that try to bring his morale down. His intention of creating videos on YouTube is to entertain the audience and make their day better. He also has a vlog channel where he posts his daily activities and provides a sneak peek of his personal life.

