हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Meghalaya closes all entry points into state from July 24-31, amid coronavirus COVID-19 crisis

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma announced that to unburden the health, frontline workers and district administration engaged in intensive surveillance for the past four months, the government has taken the step.

Meghalaya closes all entry points into state from July 24-31, amid coronavirus COVID-19 crisis

The Meghalaya government on Wednesday closed all entry points into the state from July 24-31, amid the coronavirus COVID-19 crisis.

CM Conrad Sangma announced that to unburden the health, frontline workers and district administration engaged in intensive surveillance for the past four months, the government has taken the step. The state has six entry points--Byrnihat, Ratacherra, Bajengdoba, Tikrikilla, Mirjumla and Hallidayganj.

"To unburden our health, frontline workers and district administration engaged in intensive surveillance for the past four months, the government has decided to close all entry points of the state (Byrnihat, Ratacherra, Bajengdoba, Tikrikilla, Mirjumla & Hallidayganj) from 24th-31st July 2020," said CM Sangma.

"Only emergency, medical services, essential commodities and transit movement of Assam vehicles will be allowed," he added.

This period will be used to shift the entry point of Byrnihat to a new location for the smooth movement of people and vehicles. The entry points will reopen from August 1.

Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus deathsCoronavirus positive casesCOVID-19 deathsCOVID-19 positive casesIndia CoronavirusIndia COVID-19
Next
Story

Lakyntiew Syiemlieh, a 50-year-old grandmother passes MBOSE Meghalaya Board HSSLC 12th exams 2020
  • 9,36,181Confirmed
  • 24,309Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,29,34,317Confirmed
  • 5,69,697Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT44M33S

Taal Thok Ke debate on Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli's remark on Lord Ram