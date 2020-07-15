Meghalaya closes all entry points into state from July 24-31, amid coronavirus COVID-19 crisis

The Meghalaya government on Wednesday closed all entry points into the state from July 24-31, amid the coronavirus COVID-19 crisis.

CM Conrad Sangma announced that to unburden the health, frontline workers and district administration engaged in intensive surveillance for the past four months, the government has taken the step. The state has six entry points--Byrnihat, Ratacherra, Bajengdoba, Tikrikilla, Mirjumla and Hallidayganj.

"Only emergency, medical services, essential commodities and transit movement of Assam vehicles will be allowed," he added.

This period will be used to shift the entry point of Byrnihat to a new location for the smooth movement of people and vehicles. The entry points will reopen from August 1.