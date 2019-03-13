हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Minor smoke reported on Noida-bound metro, passengers deboarded at Akshardham station

The commuters travelling on Noida-bound train from Delhi faced trouble after they were deboarded at the Akshardham Metro station. As per reports, a minor smoke was reported from the train's last coach at around 2:35 pm today. 

File photo

New Delhi: The commuters travelling on Noida-bound train from Delhi faced trouble after they were deboarded at the Akshardham Metro station. As per reports, a minor smoke was detected from the train's last coach at around 2:35 pm today. 

As per DMRC officials, the smoke reported at the Pragati Maidan metro station. 

Divyanshi Sharma, one of the commuters, told Zee News, "We were deboarded at Akshardham metro station and were told that due to some technical glitch, there will be delayed services. It took us almost 10 minutes to get another metro." 

(Deboarded passengers at Akshardham station)

The DMRC official told news agency IANS that after deboarding all the passengers, the train was withdrawn from the service and was sent for an investigation at Yamuna Bank depot. 

The process hampered the train services on the route for a brief period.

(With Agency inputs)

