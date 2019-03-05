Mob kills leopard in Gujarat

Vadodara: A leopard was beaten to death by a mob in Gujarat's Surat district after it had attacked and injured a 30-year-old villager, a Forest officer said Tuesday. The incident occurred in Ghamroj village in Magrol tehsil along the Mumbai-Vadodara highway in the wee hours of Monday, when the big cat attacked Dinesh Vasava outside his house near his farm.

"Hearing screams of Vasava, people gathered at the spot with lathis and chased the feline, which was finally cornered near the highway. They attacked the leopard and killed it," said J HRathod, Deputy Conservator of Forest.

Vasava sustained injuries to his fingers and a leg in the attack, he said. A postmortem was conducted by Forest officials Monday. Rathod said appropriate action will be taken against those involved in killing the leopard.