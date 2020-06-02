Apple cuts iPhone prices in China for annual '6.18' shopping fest

Beijing: Apple has cut the prices of its latest iPhones in China ahead of the major online shopping festival 6.18.

Apple has cut prices on its official store, on the Alibaba-owned Tmall, JD.com as well as Apple resellers are also offering significant discounts, reports MacRumors.

On Tmall, users can buy an iPhone 11 64GB model for 4,779 yuan ($669.59), down around 13 per cent from its original 5,499 yuan selling price.

The iPhone 11 Pro starts at 7,579 yuan which is down from 8,699 yuan while the iPhone Pro Max is listed for 8,359 yuan versus the original price of 9,599 yuan.

The recently-released iPhone SE, the cheapest in Apple's range, is priced at 3,099 yuan, down from 3,299 yuan.

However, Apple's own official Chinese website does not show these price reductions.

On JD.com, the iPhone 11 64GB model is priced at 4,599 yuan, the iPhone 11 Pro at 6,999 and the iPhone 11 Pro Max at 7,499 yuan. The iPhone SE is listed at 3,069 yuan with discount, down from 3,199 yuan.

JD.com plans to offer discounts every day during the shopping festival, but the discount structure could vary from day to day.