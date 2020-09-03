हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
iPhone 12

iPhone 12 shipments may top 63-68 million units in 2020 2nd half

This would be a drop of 5 million units compared to the number of iPhone 11 units Apple shipped last year.

iPhone 12 shipments may top 63-68 million units in 2020 2nd half

San Francisco: Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones under the iPhone 12 series and a new report has claimed that the upcoming lineup is expected to reach 63-68 million units in the second half this year.

This would be a drop of 5 million units compared to the number of iPhone 11 units Apple shipped last year.

The projection comes as the timings for volume production and the official launch of the new iPhone series are likely to lag four to six weeks behind original schedules affected by the coronavirus pandemic, reports DigiTimes.

The Cupertino-based tech giant is planning to launch LTE iPhone 12 models in October, while 5G models may follow in November.

Tags:
iPhone 12AppleApple Inc
Next
Story

Samsung may produce 8 lakh Galaxy Z Fold 2 smartphones this year
  • 38,53,406Confirmed
  • 67,376Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M16S

Bollywood Breaking 20-20: Shovik chat revealed alot more about Drugs and much