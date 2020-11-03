Micromax IN 1B, IN Note 1 launched in India – Check price, specs, variants and more

New Delhi: Indian Smartphone and consumer electronics company Micromax on Tuesday launched two smartphones in the new `In` series – IN 1B and IN Note 1.

The IN 1B will be available at Rs 6,999 for 2+32 variant and Rs 7,999 for 4+64 variant. The IN 1B comes with an 8MP camera with several beauty modes. IN 1B comes with an AI Dual Camera with a 13MP Primary Camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone features you get a 6.5-inch Mini-drop HD+ display. Powering the IN 1B is a 5000mAH battery with USB-C charging, along with a fast 10W charger in the box.

The IN 1B comes with a MediaTek Helio G35 gaming processor. It also comes with HyperEngine gaming technology, for lag-free gaming experience.

Micromax’s second offering is the IN 1B. The phone will be available at just Rs 10,999 for the 4+64 variant 12499 for the 4+128 variant. The IN Note 1 comes in two fabulous finishes – the subtle, classy White and Green dripping with X-Factor.

The IN Note 1 also has WiFi support for 5GHz which with speeds up to 1GBPS and voice over WiFi. The device comes with a 5000mAH battery, and 18W fast charger. Micromax has also enabled reverse charging to charge other devices with this phone

The IN Note 1 also has Night Vision for better low-light pictures, 16MP wide-angle selfie camera with several interesting modes and effects and the ability to shoot and save to GIF directly. The IN Note 1 packs a 48MP AI Quad Camera. The AI can recognize scenarios and objects, optimizing them instantly for the best results, Micromax said.

In Note 1 features a 6.67 inch (16.9cm) Punch Hole Display in Ultra bright FHD+ resolution. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 processor for ultimate gaming performance. It also comes with MTK Hyper Engine 1.0 GPU - Matlab no lag & seamless gaming experience.

Micromax has manufacturing facilities at two locations -- Bhiwadi and Hyderabad. The brand has a capacity of producing over 20 lakh phones per month.