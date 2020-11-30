हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Moto G 5G

Moto G 5G smartphone launched in India --Check price, specs, availability and more

Moto G 5G will be available in two colours --volcanic grey and frosted silver.

Moto G 5G smartphone launched in India --Check price, specs, availability and more

New Delhi: Motorola on Monday launched its new mid-price range smartphone 'Moto G 5G' in India.

Priced at Rs 20,999, the smartphone will be available in two colours --volcanic grey and frosted silver. Moto G 5G will be available starting December 7 exclusively on Flipkart. Sale will start at 12pm.

The device can be purchased at an effective price of Rs 19,999 with the Rs 1000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

Moto G 5G features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Max Vision display HDR10 display with 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 750G chipset paired with 6B RAM and 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded via a microSD card slot.

The smartphone is equipped with a triple camera setup that includes a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP secondary wide-angle shooter, and a 2MP primary camera. The device has a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The smartphone houses a 5000mAh battery, which claims a long life on a single charge.

Along with the TurboPower 20W charging, you will get 10 hours of power in just 15 minutes.

