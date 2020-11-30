Moto G 5G smartphone launched in India --Check price, specs, availability and more

New Delhi: Motorola on Monday launched its new mid-price range smartphone 'Moto G 5G' in India.

Priced at Rs 20,999, the smartphone will be available in two colours --volcanic grey and frosted silver. Moto G 5G will be available starting December 7 exclusively on Flipkart. Sale will start at 12pm.

The ultimate #motog5G is here! Unleash a power-packed performance with the blazing-fast Snapdragon™ 750G processor and be a step ahead with the most affordable 5G smartphone. Sale starts on 7th Dec, 12 PM on @Flipkart! https://t.co/xy7e4EG7Oc pic.twitter.com/i4d8wW2We6 — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) November 30, 2020

The device can be purchased at an effective price of Rs 19,999 with the Rs 1000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

Moto G 5G features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Max Vision display HDR10 display with 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 750G chipset paired with 6B RAM and 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded via a microSD card slot.

The smartphone is equipped with a triple camera setup that includes a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP secondary wide-angle shooter, and a 2MP primary camera. The device has a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The smartphone houses a 5000mAh battery, which claims a long life on a single charge.

Along with the TurboPower 20W charging, you will get 10 hours of power in just 15 minutes.