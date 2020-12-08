Moto G9 Power with massive 6000mAh battery launched in India: Check price, specs

New Delhi: Motorola on Tuesday launched its latest smartphone 'Moto G9 Power' with a mammoth 6000mAh battery.

The phone will go on sale starting December 15 at 12pm exclusively on Flipkart and has been priced at Rs 11,999. The smartphone will be available in two colour variants, the vivid electric violet and the sophisticated metallic sage.

Motorola India tweeted:

#motog9power - the beast is here! Unleash your power with a 6000 mAh battery, 64 MP triple camera, Stock Android™ experience, Snapdragon™ 662 processor & more. Available at a jaw-dropping price of ₹11,999! Sale begins on 15th Dec, 12 PM on @flipkart. https://t.co/l3sxxaUYfu pic.twitter.com/YYY7uy3EBs — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) December 8, 2020

The smartphone features a 6.8-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) IPS display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, Moto G9 Power is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

The smartphone houses a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, 2MP secondary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 lens. The device comes with a 16MP camera sensor at the front.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The smartphone also features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock support. It runs on stock Android 10 OS out of the box and it packs a 6,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support.

With IANS Inputs