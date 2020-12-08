हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Moto G9 Power

Moto G9 Power with massive 6000mAh battery launched in India: Check price, specs

Moto G9 Power features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock support.

Moto G9 Power with massive 6000mAh battery launched in India: Check price, specs

New Delhi: Motorola on Tuesday launched its latest smartphone 'Moto G9 Power' with a mammoth 6000mAh battery.

The phone will go on sale starting December 15 at 12pm exclusively on Flipkart and has been priced at Rs 11,999. The smartphone will be available in two colour variants, the vivid electric violet and the sophisticated metallic sage.

Motorola India tweeted:

The smartphone features a 6.8-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) IPS display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, Moto G9 Power is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

The smartphone houses a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, 2MP secondary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 lens. The device comes with a 16MP camera sensor at the front.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The smartphone also features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock support. It runs on stock Android 10 OS out of the box and it packs a 6,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support.

With IANS Inputs

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Moto G9 PowerMotorolaMotorola India
Next
Story

Nokia C3 gets price cut upto Rs 1,000 in India
  • 97,03,770Confirmed
  • 1,40,958Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,65,70,434Confirmed
  • 15,29,330Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M7S

Bharat Bandh: Rakesh Tikait will meet Amit Shah at 7 O'Clock in the evening