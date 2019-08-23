close

Motorola One Action

Motorola One Action launched in India at Rs 13,999

New Delhi: After launching its latest smartphone in Brazil, Motorola launched its 'One Action' in India on Friday for Rs 13,999 and it would go on sale from August 30.

The major highlight of the smartphone is a 117 degree ultra-wide angle camera which lets users shoot videos in landscape format while holding the phone vertically.

In terms of specifications, it features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2520 pixels) IPS CinemaVision display along with 21:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC, coupled with Mali G72 MP3 GPU and 4GB of RAM.

The phone comes with 128GB built-in storage and is powered by a 3,500mAh battery.

The device houses a triple rear camera setup. It comes with 12MP primary sensor, 5MP depth sensor and 16MP sensor. The phone has a 12MP front-facing punch-hole camera.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

