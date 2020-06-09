हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
OnePlus Z smartphone to be launched in India on July 10 – Check price and specs

The OnePlus Z smartphone is likely to flaunt a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with a single punch-hole display cutout for a 16MP front camera.

New Delhi: Chinese technology company OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch a new mid-range device OnePlus Z in India on July 10.

Earlier leaks of the OnePlus Z hinted at a July launch, and a reliable source within the company has now confirmed the date is July 10, reports Android Central.

As per the report, OnePlus Z will start at Rs 24,990 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, which is Rs 17,000 less than the base version of the OnePlus 8.

Another variant of the phone that comes with 12GB of RAM is also expected.

The OnePlus Z smartphone is likely to flaunt a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with a single punch-hole display cutout for a 16MP front camera.

The back of the phone will feature a triple camera setup that will consist of a 48MPprimary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 13MP telephoto sensor.

It may be powered by the Snapdragon 765 SoC with 5G support, apart from featuring with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The phone may be backed by a 4,300mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

The company is also planning an event for July 2 where it will launch two new smart TV series in India.

