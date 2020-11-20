हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Realme 7

Realme 7 5G smartphone with quad rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery launched --Check price, availability

Realme is partnering with Amazon for the Black Friday sales and the phone will also be available through its own official website.

Realme 7 5G smartphone with quad rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery launched --Check price, availability

eijing: Chinese smartphone maker Realme has expanded its 7 series of smartphones with the launch of Realme 7 5G in the European market.

The Realme 7 5G will retail for 279 pounds in its base 6/128GB trim but a limited Black Friday offer will shave off 50 pounds, bringing the price down to 229 pounds between November 27 to November 30, reports GSMArena.

Realme is partnering with Amazon for the Black Friday sales and the phone will also be available through its own official website.

Realme 7 5G comes with a 6.5-inch full HD+ display with 1080x2400 pixel resolution. The display is protected with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass on top. 

The smartphone offers 120Hz of refresh rate.

The smartphone comes with a quad rear camera setup that is headlined by a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. 

The camera setup also includes an 8MP secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens that has a field of view (FoV) of 119 degrees, along with a macro shooter and a monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens. 

For selfies and video chats, the smartphone offers a 16MP snapper at the front.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, paired with 6GB RAM, 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W Dart Charge fast charging technology that takes 65 minutes to charge from zero to 100 per cent.

The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

