Realme C12 smartphone's 4GB RAM variant now in India: Check price and other details

New Delhi: Realme on Tuesday launched a new variant of its entry-level smartphone Realme C12 with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM for Rs 9,999 in India.

The new variant costs more than its entry-level sibling (3GB+32GB) by Rs 1,000. The other Realme C12 specifications remain the same as that of the original model.

"Observing the massive consumer demand in the sub Rs 10,000 segment, Realme has launched an upgraded version of the earlier 3GB+32GB variant to meet market requirements," the company said in a statement.

The Realme C12 price in India for the new 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is set at Rs 9,999 and will be available in two colour variants, namely power blue as well as power silver.

The smartphone will be up for sale on January 19, from 12:00 am on realme.com, Flipkart, and from January 20 in mainline stores

The Realme C12 features a 6.5-inch LCD HD+ dew-drop notch display and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, MediaTek Helio G35 SoC powers the device paired with 3/4GB RAM, 32/64GB storage.

The smartphone has a triple-camera layout with a 13MP main lens, a 2MP monochrome(B/W sensor), and a 2MP macro sensor.

There is a waterdrop-style notch on the screen that houses a 5MP selfie camera

Other features include a 6,000mAh battery with 10W charging, microSD card slot(for storage expansion), micro-USB and 3.5mm audio jack ports, rear fingerprint sensor, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS.