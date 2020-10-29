Realme C15 Qualcomm edition launched in India --Check price, specs, availability and more

New Delhi: Smartphone maker Realme on Wednesday announced the Qualcomm Edition of 'Realme C15' in the India market.

The smartphone will be up for sale on October 29 on realme.com, Flipkart and mainline stores in two variants -- 3GB+32GB priced for Rs 9,999 and 4GB+64GB priced at Rs 10,999.

As an introductory festive offer, 3GB+32GB variant will be available at Rs 9,499 and 4GB+64GB variant will be available at Rs 10,499.

"The Realme C15 Qualcomm edition features the Snapdragon 460 processor, enhancing the smartphone performance compared to its predecessors. It is an eight-core processor that adopts a combination of 4 CortexA73 and 4 CortexA53 structure, making it very high on performance in its category," the company said in a statement.

The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch display that has a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels.

Realme C15 comes with the quad rear camera setup that includes a 13MP primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and an 8MP secondary sensor with an f/2.25 ultra-wide-angle lens that provides a field-of-view (FoV) of 119 degrees.

The camera setup also comprises a 2MP monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2MP sensor with an f/2.4 "retro" lens.

For selfies, the device houses an 8MP camera sensor at the front.

The device packs a 6000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging.