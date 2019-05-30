Realme X does not arrive in India before 2019 second half

New Delhi: China-based handset maker Realme on Wednesday said it would not be able to bring its much talked about Realme X to India before the second half of the year.

"We shall try to bring it [Realme X] earlier, but with all our effort, we think we shall be only able to bring around [the] second half of the year," Realme India Chief Executive Officer Madhav Sheth tweeted in response to a query from a Twitter user.

The smartphone player had unveiled the device at an event in Beijing a few days back.

Realme X is priced at Chinese Yuan (CNY) 1,499, or around Rs 15,300 (4GB RAM +64GB ROM variant) and CNY 1,599, or Rs 16,300 (6GB RAM+64GB ROM variant).

The new phone is powered by a 10nm Snapdragon 710 chipset and has a 48MP rear camera and a 16MP pop-up front camera.

The company has said it has used sapphire glass on the surface of the pop-up front camera for scratch resistance.

On the design front, Realme, in collaboration with Japanese industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa, has introduced two colours for the Realme X series -- "steam white" and "punk blue".

Realme started as a sub-brand of Oppo in India and has expanded to other countries including Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Phillippines.

Realme split from its parent company Oppo in July last year.

The device maker, which came into existence in 2018, was among the top five smartphone brands during the fourth quarter of 2018 with around eight per cent market share.