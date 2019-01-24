Reliance Jio launches Rs 594, Rs 297 plans for JioPhone users: Tariff details, validity and more

New Delhi: Reliance Jio on Thursday announced two new long validity plans for Jio Phone users priced at Rs 594 and Rs 247.

The Rs 594 plan is valid for 6 months (validity of 28 days in 6 cycles) while the Rs 247 plan is valid for 3 months (validity of 28 days in 3 cycles).

Both plans offer free voice calls, unlimited data, complimentary access to Jio apps.

Here are the details of Rs 594 plan

MRP: Rs 594

Free Voice calls

Unlimited Data (0.5GB/Day High Speed Data, thereafter unlimited at 64Kbps)

Complimentary Subscription to Jio Apps

300 SMS / 28 days

Validity – 168 Days (28*6 Cycles)



Here are the details of Rs 297 plan

MRP: Rs 297

Free Voice

Unlimited Data (0.5GB/Day High Speed Data, thereafter unlimited at 64Kbps)

Complimentary Subscription to Jio Apps

300SMS / 28 days

Validity – 84 Days (28*3 Cycles)