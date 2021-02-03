हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M02 entry level smartphone now in India: Check price, introductory offers

Galaxy M02 comes with a 6.5-inch screen with HD+ Infinity V Display for an immersive viewing experience. The large HD+ screen is ideal for video calls, content streaming, online education and entertainment, Samsung says.

Samsung Galaxy M02 entry level smartphone now in India: Check price, introductory offers

New Delhi: Samsung has expanded its successful 'M' series in India by launching the Galaxy M02 with a large 5000mAh battery, good camera and large screen.

The Samsung Galaxy M02 comes at a starting price of Rs 6,999 (2GB+32GB variant) in India. The 3GB+32GB variant will cost Rs 7,499 on Amazon.in, Samsung.com and all key retails stores. As an introductory offer, consumers can avail a special discount of Rs 200 on Amazon.in for limited time.

Samsung Galaxy M02 will be available in four colours: Black, Blue, Red and Gray.

Galaxy M02 comes with a 6.5-inch screen with HD+ Infinity V Display for an immersive viewing experience. The large HD+ screen is ideal for video calls, content streaming, online education and entertainment, Samsung says.

The device is powered by 5000mAh battery that lets you go on and on. The massive battery provides uninterrupted entertainment without having to worry about frequent charging. It is powered by MediaTek 6739 processor.

Samsung Galaxy M02 has a dual rear camera with 13MP main lens for taking clear and bright photos and 2MP macro sensor.

Samsung Galaxy M02 SPECIFICATIONS  
Display 6.5’’ HD+ Infinity V
Performance MediaTek 6739
Battery 5000mAh
Camera Dual Rear Camera
13MP + 2MP (Macro) and 5MP (Front)
Memory 2GB + 32GB

3GB + 32GB

samsung

 

