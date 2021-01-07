हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Samsung Galaxy

Samsung Galaxy M02s launched in India: Check price, specs and availability

The smartphone will be available in three colours - black, blue and red flaunting a haze and matt textured body.

Samsung Galaxy M02s launched in India: Check price, specs and availability

New Delhi: Samsung on Thursday launched its new budget smartphone 'Galaxy M02s' under its widely popular Galaxy M Series in the Indian market.

Galaxy M02s is priced at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB+32GB variant and Rs 9,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant. The device will be available on Amazon.in, Samsung.com and all key retail stores.

"As part of our commitment to Digital India, Samsung is creating pioneering and affordable technology to cater to new and evolving consumer behaviours. Whether it is online education, gaming, entertainment on demand or virtual connectivity, the Galaxy M02s is designed to Max Up every experience," Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobiles Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

The smartphone will be available in three colours - black, blue and red flaunting a haze and matt textured body.

Galaxy M02s comes with a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display for immersive viewing, content streaming, video calls and attending online courses.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor coupled with up to 4GB RAM 64GB internal storage expandable up to 1TB.

The device comes with 5000mAh battery along with 15W fast charging support.

The rear camera setup has a 13MP main camera, 2MP refined macro lens and a dedicated 2MP depth camera for detailed pictures.

The 5MP front camera comes with Selfie Focus and Live Beauty feature to elevate the camera experience.

