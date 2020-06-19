हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite smartphones get cheaper in India

Gurugram: Samsung on Friday announced a Rs 4,000 price drop on its popular Galaxy Note10 Lite smartphone that will now cost Rs 37,999 (6GB variant).

The 8GB memory variant of Galaxy Note10 Lite will be available for Rs 39,999.

This looking to buy Galaxy Note10 Lite can get a cash back of Rs 5,000 via Citibank debit or credit card, bringing down the effective price of Galaxy Note10 Lite to Rs 32,999 (6GB variant) and Rs 34,999 (8GB variant).

"In case you do not wish to avail Citibank cashback, you are entitled to Rs 2,000 instant cashback," Samsung said in a statement.

All offers are valid till June 30, said the company.

The buyers also have an option of a no-cost EMI for up to 9 months, in addition to a 2-month YouTube premium subscription.

Galaxy Note10 Lite comes Bluetooth-enabled S Pen, a wide 6.7-inch Super AMOLED edge-to-edge Infinity-O display.

At the rear, it sports Dual Pixel OIS (Optical Image Specialization) 12 MP wide camera along with an Ultra-Wide (123 degrees field of view) 12 MP and a 12 MP Tele lens. Galaxy Note10 Lite has a 32MP front camera.

Galaxy Note10 Lite is packed with a large 4500mAh battery and supports expandable memory up to 1TB.

Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite
