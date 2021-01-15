Samsung Galaxy S21 India pre-booking starts from today: Check price, offers and more

New Delhi: Samsung on Thursday opened pre-booking for its Galaxy S21 Series in India from January 15 along with the global launch.

Consumers can pre-book all three variants -- Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 in India -- and the price start at Rs 69,999. Those pre-booking the phone will get Galaxy Smart Tag free and Samsung e-shop voucher of up to Rs 10,000. The device will be delivered to them on January 25. Galaxy S21 Series goes on sale in India on January 29.

Price, features, variants and offer on Galaxy S21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 (8GB+128GB) will cost Rs 69,999 (Phantom Violet, White, Pink, Grey colours) while Galaxy S21 (8GB+256GB) will be available for Rs 73,999 (Phantom Violet, White, Grey colours). Galaxy S21+ (8GB+128GB) will come for Rs 81,999 (Phantom Violet, Sliver, Black colours) while the 8GB+256GB version will cost Rs 85,999 (Phantom Violet, Sliver, Black colours). The top-end model Galaxy S21 Ultra in 12GB+256GB will cost Rs 105,999 (Phantom Black, Sliver colours) while Galaxy S21 Ultra with 16GB+512GB variant will be available for Rs 116,999 (Phantom Black colour).

There will be a cash back of Rs 10,000 on Galaxy S21 Ultra, Rs 7,000 on Galaxy S21+ and Rs 5,000 on Galaxy S21.

As a special offer, all pre-booked consumers can get Galaxy Watch Active 2 or a combo of Galaxy Buds+ and Travel Adapter with a device of their choice. In addition, consumers can also avail HDFC Bank cashback of up to Rs 10,000 or have an option to avail upgrade bonus of up to Rs 5,000.

All the three devices are 5G ready and are powered with Samsung's own Exynos 2100 chipset.

Key features of Galaxy S21 Ultra

6.8-inch Edge QHD+

Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Infinity-O Display (3200×1440), 515ppi, HDR10+ certified

Adaptive 120Hz refresh rate (10~120Hz)

Eye Comfort Shield

[Front camera]

40MP Phase Detection AF, FOV 80°, F2.2, 0.7 µm

[Rear camera]

Quad camera

Ultra Wide: 12MP Dual Pixel AF, FOV 120°, F2.2, 1.4µm

Wide-angle: 108MP Phase Detection AF, FOV 83°, OIS, F1.8, 0.8µm

5000mAh (typical)

Android 11

Key features of Galaxy S21

6.2-inch Flat FHD+

Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Infinity-O Display (2400×1080), 421ppi, HDR10+ certified

Adaptive 120Hz refresh rate (48~120Hz)

Eye Comfort Shield

[Front camera]

10MP Dual Pixel AF, FOV 80°, F2.2, 1.22µm

[Rear camera]

Triple camera

Ultra Wide: 12MP FF, FOV 120°

F2.2, 1.4µm

Wide-angle: 12MP Dual Pixel AF, FOV 79°, OIS,

F1.8, 1.8µm

8GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB / 256GB internal storage

4000mAh (typical)

Android 11

Key features of Galaxy S21+

6.7-inch Flat FHD+

Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Infinity-O Display (2400×1080), 394ppi, HDR10+ certified

Adaptive 120Hz refresh rate (48~120Hz)

Eye Comfort Shield

[Front camera]

10MP Dual Pixel AF, FOV 80°, F2.2, 1.22µm

[Rear camera]

Triple camera

Ultra Wide: 12MP FF, FOV 120°

F2.2, 1.4µm

Wide-angle: 12MP Dual Pixel AF, FOV 79°, OIS,

F1.8, 1.8µm

4800mAh (typical)

Android 11