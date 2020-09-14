Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G now available for pre-booking in India – Check price, offers, specs and more

New Delhi: Samsung’s latest foldable device 'Galaxy Z Fold2 5G' is now available for pre-booking in India.
Customers can pre-book their Galaxy Z Fold2 5G on Samsung.com and across leading retail stores in mystic black and mystic bronze colour options.
Price and offers
Galaxy Z Fold2 5G is priced at INR 1,49,999. Consumers pre-booking Galaxy Z Fold2 5G will get offers like no-cost EMI for 12 months at Samsung Experience Store and Samsung.com, YouTube Premium free for 4 months as well as Microsoft office 365 available at 22 per cent discount.
Galaxy Z Fold2 5G Features
Galaxy Z Fold2 is Samsung's third foldable smartphone after Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Flip.
The 6.2-inch Infinity-O Cover Screen provides lets you check email, look up directions, or even watch your favorite content without needing to unfold your device every time and when unfolded, it gives you a massive 7.6-inch Main Screen.
Samsung is offering an online tool to customize your Galaxy Z Fold 2 with four distinct Hideaway Hinge colors – Metallic Silver, Metallic Gold, Metallic Red, and Metallic Blue.
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 camera also offers flagship-level camera quality and control. With Pro Video mode, Single Take, Bright Night and Night Mode, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 helps you capture the moment in stunning quality.
Key Specs
Display: 7.6 inch main screen with QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display (22.5:18) Infinity Flex Display (2208 x 1768), 373ppi
6.2 inch HD+ Super AMOLED Display (25:9), 2260 x 816, 386ppi
10MP Selfie Camera: F2.2, Pixel size: 1.22μm, FOV: 80˚
Rear Triple Camera
7nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor (3.09GHz + 2.40GHz+ 1.80GHz)
4500mAh (typical) dual battery
Android 10 OS
Fast Charging compatible on wired and wireless
One eSIM and one Nano SIM slot