Samsung launches 8-inch Galaxy Tab A in India

Gurugram: Samsung on Wednesday launched an eight-inch Galaxy Tab A with dual speakers and thinner bezels in India, starting at Rs 9,999.

Available in black and grey colours, the Wi-Fi only version is priced at Rs 9,999 while the Wi-Fi+LTE variant will cost Rs 11,999.

The Galaxy Tab A eight-inch Wi-Fi version will be available for pre-booking on Flipkart and Samsung Shop starting Thursday, the company said in a statement.

The Wi-Fi+LTE version will be available across select offline and online channels by the end of the month.

The device houses 5100mAh battery coupled with the Snapdragon 429 chipset.

With 32GB built-in storage and expandable memory up to 512GB, the Galaxy Tab comes with a free two-month trial of YouTube Premium.

The Galaxy Tab A has "Kids Home" where parents can set up children's playtime, allowed apps and media.

It comes bundled with a range of Lego game content and native apps like My Art Studio, Crocro Adventure, and others.