Redmi K20

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro set to be launched in India by mid-July

RedmiK20 and RedmiK20 Pro offer a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a pop-up selfie camera.

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro set to be launched in India by mid-July

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is all set to launch its new smartphones Redmi K20 and K20 Pro in India by mid-July, a tweet by Xiaomi's India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain has revealed

"Mi fans! Here's a KNOCKOUT announcement! #RedmiK20 and #RedmiK20Pro are launching in India within 6 months.. ooops, I meant 6 weeks," Jain tweeted.

The RedmiK20 and RedmiK20 Pro were launched in China last week. Redmi K20 6GB RAM + 64GB storage version was priced at 1,999 Yuan (about Rs 20,000) while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model was priced at 2,099 Yuan (around Rs 21,000).

Both the devices offer a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a pop-up selfie camera. The standard version is powered by a Snapdragon 730 chipset, which is accompanied by up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The flagship Redmi K20 Pro version comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

With IANS Inputs

Redmi K20Redmi K20 ProXiaomi
