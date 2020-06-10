हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max to go on flash sale today –Check price, specs and more





New Delhi: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will go on flash sale on Wednesday.

The phone will be available at 12pm on Amazon India and Xiaomi’s India website Mi.com. The 6GB RAM+64GB storage is priced at Rs 16,499, 6GB RAM +128GB is priced at Rs 17,999 while the 8GB RAM+128GB storage is available for Rs 19,999.

Launched in March alongside Redmi Note 9 Pro, the availability of Redmi Note 9 Pro Max was delayed due to nationwide lockdown in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Airtel is also offering double data benefits to buyers on select plans.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with triple Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor along with Adreno 618 GPU.

The smartphone houses a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64MP primary lens, 8MP ultra wide-angle lens, 5MP macro sensor and 2MP depth sensor. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel in-display selfie shooter.

It runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11. The phone packs a 5020mAh battery and comes with 33W fast charging support.


