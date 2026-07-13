/104 Indian airports now operating on 100% renewable energy: Civil Aviation Minister

New Delhi: Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Monday announced that 104 airports across India are now operating on 100 per cent renewable energy, marking a significant milestone in the country's efforts to make aviation infrastructure more sustainable.
Sharing the update on the social media platform X, the minister said the achievement reflects the government's commitment to clean energy and sustainability under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “104 Indian airports are now powered by 100 per cent renewable energy, up from 0 in 2014,” the minister said.
“New India is walking the talk on sustainability, advancing towards the Net Zero by 2070 target set by PM Narendra Modi,” he added.
The milestone means that the 104 airports are now meeting their operational electricity requirements entirely through renewable energy sources, including power generated from on-site solar installations as well as renewable electricity procured through long-term agreements such as hydropower.
India's airport sector has steadily increased the adoption of clean energy over the past few years.
In June 2022, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport became the country's first airport to meet its entire electricity demand through a combination of on-site solar power and hydropower.
According to Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), around 6 per cent of the airport's electricity is generated from its own solar power plants, while the remaining 94 per cent is sourced through a long-term hydropower purchase agreement.
The shift is estimated to reduce indirect carbon emissions by nearly 200,000 tonnes annually.
Cochin International Airport, meanwhile, became the world's first fully solar-powered airport in 2015 after commissioning its solar power project.
Since then, the airport has expanded its solar generation capacity and earned international recognition for its environmental sustainability initiatives.
The latest announcement builds on the Ministry of Civil Aviation's statement in June 2026 that more than 88 airports had already transitioned to 100 per cent green energy, with the government targeting net-zero emissions across all Indian airports by 2030.
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