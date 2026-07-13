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104 Indian airports now operating on 100% renewable energy: Civil Aviation Minister

In June 2022, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport became the country's first airport to meet its entire electricity demand through a combination of on-site solar power and hydropower.

Published: Jul 13, 2026, 06:55 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 06:55 PM IST
104 Indian airports now operating on 100% renewable energy: Civil Aviation Minister
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

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