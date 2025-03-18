16.15 Lakh EVs Incentivised Under FAME India Scheme Phase-II: Govt

New Delhi: Led by electric two-wheelers, the number of electric vehicles (EVs) incentivised under the FAME India scheme Phase-II reached 16,15,080 till March 11, the government said on Tuesday. While 14,28,009 electric two-wheelers received incentives, 1,64,523 electric three-wheelers and 22,548 electric four-wheelers also received incentives, said Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries, Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

The Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) Scheme Phase-II was implemented for a period of five years from April 1, 2019, with a total budgetary support of Rs 11,500 crore. The scheme incentivises the sale of electric vehicles -- e-2Ws, e-3Ws and e-4Ws.

Further, grants for the deployment of e-buses and setting up of EV public charging stations (EVPCS) were also provided under the scheme. About 6,862 electric buses were sanctioned for intra-city operations under the FAME-II Scheme. Out of 6,862 e-buses, 5,135 e-buses have been supplied till February 28, the minister informed.

Further, the Ministry of Heavy Industries had sanctioned Rs 800 crore in March 2023 to three oil marketing companies (OMCs) -- Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) for setting up 7,432 public charging stations (PCS) at their retail outlets across the country.

The ministry also sanctioned an additional Rs 73.50 crore for the upgradation of 980 public charging stations in March 2024. In addition, 400 charging stations have also been sanctioned which were allotted through EOI to other entities in various states.

The government approved the PLI-Auto scheme on September 9, 2021, for the automobile and auto component industry in India to enhance India's manufacturing capabilities for advanced automotive technology (AAT) products with a budgetary outlay of Rs 25,938 crore.

The scheme proposes financial incentives to boost domestic manufacturing of AAT products with a minimum 50 per cent domestic value addition (DVA) and attract investments in the automotive manufacturing value chain.

The government on May 12, 2021, approved the PLI scheme for manufacturing of ACC in the country with a budgetary outlay of Rs 18,100 crore. The scheme aims to establish a competitive domestic manufacturing ecosystem for 50 GWh of ACC batteries.

The PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) scheme with an outlay of Rs 10,900 crore was notified in September last year, which aims to support electric vehicles including e-2W, e-3W, e-Trucks, e-buses, e-Ambulances, EV public charging stations and upgradation of vehicle testing agencies.

The PM e-Bus Sewa-Payment Security Mechanism (PSM) scheme has an outlay of Rs 3,435.33 crore and aims to support the deployment of more than 38,000 electric buses, said the minister.