16 Air India Flights Diverted Or Returned A Day After Ahmedabad Plane Crash - Full List

New Delhi: A day after the plane crash near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday, 16 Air India international flights were either diverted or returned to their origin airports. These disruptions were caused by the evolving situation in Iran following an Israeli air strike on the country. Of the 16 affected flights, five outbound international flights returned to their origin, while 11 incoming flights were diverted.

Air India, in an official statement, said that due to the emerging situation in Iran, the subsequent closure of its airspace, and in view of the safety of our passengers, several Air India flights are either being diverted or returning to their origin.

List Of Affected Flights

AI130 – London Heathrow-Mumbai – Diverted to Vienna

AI102 – New York-Delhi – Diverted to Sharjah

AI116 – New York-Mumbai – Diverted to Jeddah

AI2018 – London Heathrow-Delhi – Diverted to Mumbai

AI129 – Mumbai-London Heathrow – Returning to Mumbai

AI119 – Mumbai-New York – Returning to Mumbai

AI103 – Delhi-Washington – Returning to Delhi

AI106 – Newark-Delhi – Returning to Delhi

AI188 – Vancouver-Delhi – Diverting to Jeddah

AI101 – Delhi-New York – Diverting to Frankfurt/Milan

AI126 – Chicago-Delhi – Diverting to Jeddah

AI132 – London Heathrow-Bengaluru – Diverted to Sharjah

AI2016 – London Heathrow-Delhi – Diverted to Vienna

AI104 – Washington-Delhi – Diverted to Vienna

AI190 – Toronto-Delhi – Diverted to Frankfurt

AI189 – Delhi-Toronto – Returning to Delhi

#TravelAdvisory

Air India further said, "We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers due to this unforeseen disruption and are making every effort to minimize it, including providing accommodation for passengers."

"Refunds on cancellation or complimentary rescheduling are also being offered to guests who opt for it. Alternative arrangements are being made to fly passengers to their destinations," it added.