Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2915281https://zeenews.india.com/mobility/16-air-india-flights-divert/return-day-after-ahmedabad-plane-crash-full-list-2915281.html
NewsMobility
MOBILITY

16 Air India Flights Diverted Or Returned A Day After Ahmedabad Plane Crash - Full List

A day after the plane crash near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday, 16 Air India international flights were either diverted or returned to their origin airports.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2025, 10:13 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

16 Air India Flights Diverted Or Returned A Day After Ahmedabad Plane Crash - Full List

New Delhi: A day after the plane crash near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday, 16 Air India international flights were either diverted or returned to their origin airports. These disruptions were caused by the evolving situation in Iran following an Israeli air strike on the country. Of the 16 affected flights, five outbound international flights returned to their origin, while 11 incoming flights were diverted.

Air India, in an official statement, said that due to the emerging situation in Iran, the subsequent closure of its airspace, and in view of the safety of our passengers, several Air India flights are either being diverted or returning to their origin.

List Of Affected Flights

AI130 – London Heathrow-Mumbai – Diverted to Vienna
AI102 – New York-Delhi – Diverted to Sharjah
AI116 – New York-Mumbai – Diverted to Jeddah
AI2018 – London Heathrow-Delhi – Diverted to Mumbai
AI129 – Mumbai-London Heathrow – Returning to Mumbai
AI119 – Mumbai-New York – Returning to Mumbai
AI103 – Delhi-Washington – Returning to Delhi
AI106 – Newark-Delhi – Returning to Delhi
AI188 – Vancouver-Delhi – Diverting to Jeddah
AI101 – Delhi-New York – Diverting to Frankfurt/Milan
AI126 – Chicago-Delhi – Diverting to Jeddah
AI132 – London Heathrow-Bengaluru – Diverted to Sharjah
AI2016 – London Heathrow-Delhi – Diverted to Vienna
AI104 – Washington-Delhi – Diverted to Vienna
AI190 – Toronto-Delhi – Diverted to Frankfurt
AI189 – Delhi-Toronto – Returning to Delhi

Air India further said, "We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers due to this unforeseen disruption and are making every effort to minimize it, including providing accommodation for passengers."

"Refunds on cancellation or complimentary rescheduling are also being offered to guests who opt for it. Alternative arrangements are being made to fly passengers to their destinations," it added.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK