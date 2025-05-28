Advertisement
Over 100 Passengers Aboard Air India Flight Aborts Landing At Chennai Airport Due To...

An Air India flight with around 180 passengers on board had a narrow escape on Wednesday morning at Chennai airport.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: May 28, 2025, 04:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Chennai: An Air India flight with around 180 passengers on board had a narrow escape on Wednesday morning at Chennai airport. The aircraft, arriving from Singapore, was forced to abort its landing just before touchdown due to sudden crosswinds. It was scheduled to land at 10:15 am.

Officials confirmed that the flight had descended to nearly 200 feet, but due to the sudden crosswinds and a high rate of descent, the pilots initiated a go-around. After 30 minutes, the flight circled back and landed safely on its second attempt. No injuries were reported.

According to the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the aircraft’s approach was deemed "unstabilised", a term used in aviation when the descent of an aircraft does not meet safe landing parameters.

“There was a high descent rate, and the wind conditions shifted unexpectedly near the runway, prompting the crew to go around,” an official said, TOI reported. The flight later landed safely, and all passengers disembarked without incident.

