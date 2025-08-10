3 New Vande Bharat Trains To And From THESE Cities - Check Routes, Timings, Other Details

New Delhi: India got three new Vande Bharat trains today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off the services of three Vande Bharat trains between Bengaluru and Belagavi; Amritsar and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra; and Nagpur (Ajni) and Pune, benefiting lakhs of passengers. Here’s a look at the routes, timings, and other details of these new services.

Bengaluru-Belagavi-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Train

This train will benefit commuters from eight districts in Karnataka and will operate six days a week. Apart from its origin and destination, it will halt at six stations: Yesvantpur, Tumakuru, Davangere, SMM Haveri, SSS Hubballi and Dharwad.

It will depart from Belagavi at 05:20 hrs and arrive at KSR Bengaluru at 13:50 hrs, the same day. On the return journey, it will depart from KSR Bengaluru at 14:20 hrs and reach Belagavi at 22:40 hrs.

Amritsar-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Train

This train will depart from Katra at 6:40 a.m. and arrive in Amritsar at 12:20 p.m. the same day. In the return direction, the Amritsar-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express will leave Amritsar at 4:25 p.m. and reach Katra at 10:00 p.m.

The train will run six days a week, except Tuesdays, and will halt at four key stations: Beas, Jalandhar City, Pathankot Cantt and Jammu Tawi.

Nagpur (Ajni) And Pune Vande Bharat Train

This train will also operate six days a week. It will leave Ajni at 9:50 a.m. and reach Pune at 9:50 p.m. the same day. From Pune, it will depart at 6:25 a.m. and reach Nagpur (Ajni) at 6:25 p.m.

Key stoppages on the Nagpur-Pune route include Wardha, Badnera, Akola, Shegaon, Bhusawal, Jalgaon, Manmad, Kopargaon, Ahilyanagar and Daund Chord Line.